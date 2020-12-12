Iowa’s offense came alive in the second half after both teams struggled in the first. Petras found Smith-Marsette for 19-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give the Hawkeyes a 14-0 lead.

The Badgers cut it in half after a muffed punt set them up at the Iowa 25, with Nakia Watson punching the ball in from the 1.

Iowa took control from there.

Petras connected with Smith-Marsette for a 53-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 late in the third.

Wisconsin was still in position to come back in the middle of the fourth quarter when Iowa went three-and-out and Australian punter Tory Taylor, in his first year playing American football, mishandled the snap and kicked the ball while it was on the ground. That resulted in a penalty for illegal kicking, setting up the Badgers at the Iowa 5.

The Badgers went nowhere on three plays, and Mertz flipped a pass into the end zone that Jack Campbell intercepted.

It was game over on the next play when Tyler Goodson broke an 80-yard touchdown run to make it 28-7.

Smith-Marsette finished with seven catches for 140 yards, and Goodson had 106 yards rushing.

The Badgers gained just 225 total yards, 56 on the ground.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Iowa beat a Top 25 opponent for the first time this season and is poised to move up in the poll. Wisconsin will likely drop out of the rankings.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The downfield passing game showed up with Petras’ career-long 53-yard pass to Smith-Marsette, who also had a 38-yard gain. Petras didn’t throw much in the second half, but he was effective when he did.

Wisconsin: Wisconsin’s offense continues to struggle. It has scored a combined 20 points in losing its last three games.

UP NEXT

Wisconsin and Iowa both play Dec. 19 against Big Ten opponents to be announced Sunday.

___

