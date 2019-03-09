OKLAHOMA CITY — Bridget Carleton scored 18 points, Madison Wise had 15 with 10 rebounds and second-seeded Iowa State defeated 10th-seeded Kansas 75-58 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Conference tournament on Saturday night.

Kristin Scott also had 15 points for the Cyclones (24-7), who play the winner of the TCU-Texas game in Sunday’s semifinals. It is the first semifinal appearance for Iowa State since 2013.

Kansas (13-18) had an 8-0 run in the first quarter and led 12-11 at the end. The Cyclones took the lead with a 10-0 run in the second with Wise and Scott hitting 3-pointers, and closed the half with seven-straight points to lead 30-20. Carleton had the first two baskets of the second half and a Scott layup capped a 13-0 run for a 36-20 lead. An 11-0 run, with five different players contributing, pushed the lead to 27 in the final minute of the third quarter.

Iowa State, which opened league play with a 38-point win over Kansas and closed it with a 20-point win, shot 52 percent in the second half and 46 percent for the game. The Cyclones knocked down 10 3-pointers. Wise had her first double-double of the season.

Christalah Lyons had 15 points and Aniya Thomas 14 for the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.