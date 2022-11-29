No. 19 Kentucky hosts Bellarmine after Johnson's 20-point game

Bellarmine Knights (2-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)
The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Bellarmine has a 1-5 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oscar Tshiebwe is shooting 58.7% and averaging 16.0 points for the Wildcats. Antonio Reeves is averaging 14.3 points for Kentucky.
Peter Suder is shooting 41.9% and averaging 11.0 points for the Knights. Garrett Tipton is averaging 9.7 points for Bellarmine.
