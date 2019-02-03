LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 16 points and No. 19 Kentucky took advantage of 24 Florida turnovers in taking a 62-51 victory on Sunday.

Taylor Murray scored 13 points, 11 on free throws, and Maci Morris added 10 points and seven assists for the Wildcats, (18-5, 5-4 SEC), who were coming off back-to-back losses to ranked teams. The Wildcats scored 31 points off turnovers and had 16 second-chance points with a 16-7 edge on the offensive glass.

The Gators (5-17, 1-8) got 20 points from Danielle Rainey and 10 points and 14 rebounds from Delicia Washington but lost their fifth straight.

The Gators’ last lead came on a 3-pointer by Ariel Johnson to start the second quarter. The Wildcats outscored Florida 15-6 to end of the half and led 30-23. Kentucky led mostly by single digits after that but an 8-0 run left them ahead by 13 with 3:46 to go.

