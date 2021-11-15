Chandler Turner led the Falcons with 12 points, and Samari Curtis and Joe Reese each had 11 points.
Ohio State (3-0) opened with a 24-4 run and took a 41-18 lead into halftime.
The Buckeyes shot 51% from the floor, hitting 12 of 32 attempts from beyond the arc. Their bench contributed 39 points, spearheaded by Johnson.
The Falcons (1-2) never found a rhythm, shooting a 25.8% in the first half before finishing at 39%. Ohio State led by as much as 42 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Bowling Green: The Falcons were ice cold and also overpowered on the boards 43-32.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes played their most complete game of the season after both Akron and Niagara hung around. But the Buckeyes also had a season-high 11 turnovers Monday.
UP NEXT
Bowling Green: Hosts Norfolk State on Friday.
Ohio State: Plays at Xavier on Thursday.
