Juhasz, a junior, also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds for her 24th career double-double.
Freshman Kateri Poole and Aaliyah Patty added 15 points apiece for Ohio State (2-0). Madison Greene had 12 points with six assists as all 11 Buckeyes who played scored.
Nila Blackford led Kent State (0-1) with nine points and Mariah Modkins added eight. The Golden Flashes shot 23.5% from the field and 54.5% at the free-throw line.
