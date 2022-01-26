It was Oregon’s only made field goal in the final five minutes.
After a Utah steal, Gianna Kneepkens was fouled and made two free throws, reaching 19 straight makes, with 21.4 seconds left to pull within 68-66. Te-Hina Paopao made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for Oregon and Scherr grabbed the offensive rebound before another 1-for-2 trip at the line by Rogers to give the Ducks a four-point lead with 18 seconds left.
Paopao and Parrish each scored 13 points for Oregon (12-5, 4-1 Pac-12), which entered having had a 20-point scorer in five straight victories. Sabally was 7 of 8 from the field in just 26 minutes due to foul trouble.
Kneepkens, who secured her third Pac-12 freshman of the week on Monday, finished with 17 points for Utah (10-6, 1-3). Brynna Maxwell added 14 points, Kennady McQueen had 13 and Dru Gylten 11.
Neither team lead by double figures, with seven ties and seven lead changes.
