Arizona State closed the third quarter on a 10-3 run to pull within 49-46. But Sabally opened the fourth with a basket and Oregon led by two possessions the rest of the way. The Ducks outscored Arizona State 23-12 in the fourth.
Endyia Rogers added 10 points for Oregon (14-5, 7-1 Pac-12), which has won six of the last seven meetings in the series. Sabally has scored 20-plus in back-to-back games.
Mael Gilles led Arizona State (9-8, 1-3) with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
