Oklahoma State: The Cowboys had an upset of their own last Saturday, with a 64-51 home win over then-No. 14 Texas. But they now have consecutive double-figure losses in a week when they play three road games in five days while traveling more than 3,200 miles. It started with a 1,079-mile trip from its Stillwater campus to West Virginia, where the Cowboys lost 70-60 loss Tuesday before going 1,467 miles to Lubbock. They still had about 700 miles left, with a trip to Waco before returning home.