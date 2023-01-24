No. 19 UConn hosts No. 13 Xavier following Freemantle's 30-point performance

Xavier Musketeers (16-4, 8-1 Big East) at UConn Huskies (16-5, 5-5 Big East)
The Musketeers are 8-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier is sixth in the Big East with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jack Nunge averaging 3.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Jackson is averaging six points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Huskies. Adama Sanogo is averaging 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.
Souley Boum is averaging 16.6 points and 5.1 assists for the Musketeers. Freemantle is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.
Musketeers: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.