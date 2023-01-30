No. 19 UConn visits DePaul following Gibson's 25-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UConn Huskies (16-6, 5-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (9-13, 3-8 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts the No. 19 UConn Huskies after Umoja Gibson scored 25 points in DePaul’s 89-69 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles. The Blue Demons are 7-4 on their home court. DePaul allows 75.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.0 points per game.

The Huskies are 5-6 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Demons and Huskies square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for DePaul.

Adama Sanogo is averaging 16.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UConn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 70.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 74.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

