LJ Figueroa and Eric Williams Jr. scored 14 points each for Oregon, which had its five-game winning streak snapped. The Ducks (14-5, 9-4) came in tied with USC and UCLA at three losses apiece in league play.

Eaddy scored USC’s first nine points — all on 3-pointers — and the Trojans raced to a 17-1 lead while the Ducks missed their first 12 shots. Eaddy, a graduate transfer from Santa Clara, hit five 3s in the half, his last one giving USC a 23-point cushion, its largest of the period.

The Trojans made 17 of 26 shots in the half. Oregon missed seven of eight 3-pointers and shot 10 of 29 from the floor.

The Ducks tried a full-court press in the second half, but it didn’t stop the explosive Trojans. They got 15 points and a season high-tying 11 rebounds from Drew Peterson, and 11 points from Evan Mobley. USC outrebounded the Ducks 39-26.

Eaddy’s sixth 3-pointer early in the second half extended USC’s lead to 26.

After trailing by 18, the Ducks got to 64-54 on consecutive 3s by Figueroa, who had two, and Williams, who finished with four fouls and nine rebounds.

Max Agbonkpolo hit a 3-pointer from the right corner for the Trojans, sparking a 5-0 run capped by Mobley’s third dunk of the game that kept them ahead 72-56.

The Ducks outscored USC 36-29 in the second half, but were held without a field goal over the final 5 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks have three games left, all on the road, but two of their opponents have losing records.

USC: The Trojans responded fiercely from a nine-point weekend loss to Arizona that dropped them two spots in the Top 25 this week and snapped their seven-game winning streak. They’ve won 14 of their last 16 and have four games remaining — three on the road — ahead of the Pac-12 Tournament in Las Vegas.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Visits Stanford on Wednesday.

USC: Visits Colorado on Wednesday. The Buffaloes are 8-1 at home.

