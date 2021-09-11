Braxton Burmeister threw for 142 yards and a score for Virginia Tech, which finished with 375 yards.
Bailey Hockman threw for 207 yards and a score to lead the Blue Raiders (1-1), who had 349 yards.
THE TAKEAWAY
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders kept the game close until Hockman threw a third-quarter interception that led to Blackshear’s 6-yard score to give the Hokies a 28-7 lead. Middle Tennessee, which fell to 0-21 versus ranked foes, now gears up for Conference USA play, which starts next Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies avoided a letdown after an upset of then-No. 10 North Carolina in their season opener, using a balanced attack and good defense in a methodical win over the Blue Raiders. Virginia Tech will receive a much stiffer test next Saturday with a road game at rival West Virginia — its first road test of the season. The Hokies and Mountaineers have faced each other just once in the past 16 seasons.
UP NEXT
Middle Tennessee: The Blue Raiders play at UTSA on Saturday.
Virginia Tech: The Hokies play at West Virginia on Saturday.
___
