Penn State (12-16, 5-12) vs. No. 19 Wisconsin (19-9, 11-6)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Wisconsin looks for its 11th straight win in the head-to-head series over Penn State. In its last 10 wins against the Nittany Lions, Wisconsin has won by an average of 11 points. Penn State’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2011, a 36-33 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ has averaged 17.9 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 12.5 points. For the Nittany Lions, Lamar Stevens has averaged 19.9 points and 7.9 rebounds while Josh Reaves has put up 10 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals.

LOVE FOR LAMAR: Stevens has connected on 22.5 percent of the 80 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 10 over the last three games. He’s also converted 77.8 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Nittany Lions have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Badgers. Wisconsin has an assist on 33 of 74 field goals (44.6 percent) across its past three contests while Penn State has assists on 45 of 88 field goals (51.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Badgers 11th among Division I teams. The Penn State offense has averaged 70.1 points through 28 games (ranked 231st, nationally).

