Alabama head coach Nick Saban works during a timeout in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (Richard Shiro/Associated Press)

Mississippi (2-2, 1-0 SEC) at No. 2 Alabama (4-0, 1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (CBS).

Line: Alabama by 37 1/2.

Series record: Alabama leads 50-10-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Alabama is hoping to enter its first open date on a high note — and without any more injuries — after going mostly unchallenged through the first four games. The Rebels are seeking a huge upset after a tough loss to No. 15 California.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Tua Tagovailoa and Alabama’s prolific passing offense against a defense that ranks 12th in the league in pass defense. Tagovailoa has thrown for 17 touchdowns without an interception. Ole Miss is allowing 288.5 passing yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Mississippi: RB Scottie Phillips could help out an uncertain quarterback situation after Matt Corral left the Cal game with bruised ribs. Phillips is averaging 90.5 rushing yards with four touchdowns.

Alabama: LB Anfernee Jennings has been a force in rushing the passer. He has three sacks to lead the team and his 20 tackles ranks third.

FACTS & FIGURES

Alabama has won 28 in a row at home and 43 of 44. ... The Rebels’ last win over a ranked opponent was 31-28 over No. 17 Mississippi State in 2017. ... The Tide has won the past three meetings after dropping two in a row in 2014 and 2015. ... Alabama guard Deonte Brown is returning from a four-game NCAA suspension, though coach Nick Saban hasn’t said if he’d resume his starting role. ... Ole Miss set season highs with 348 passing yards and 525 total yards against Cal. ... The Rebels lead the SEC in tackles for loss and rank second in sacks.

