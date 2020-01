Oklahoma State has lost five in a row. Isaac Likekele had 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Cowboys (9-8, 0-5). Cameron McGriff also scored 16 points.

FLORIDA 69, NO. 4 AUBURN 47

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s Omar Payne had the best game of his college career, finishing with 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Payne, a freshman from Kissimmee, was widely considered an afterthought in Florida’s highly touted recruiting class. Against the Tigers, he looked like a future lottery pick.

The 6-foot-10 forward dominated in the paint, scoring on tip-ins, putbacks and layups, and creating a mismatch nightmare for Auburn (15-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference). His three-point play put Florida (12-5, 4-1) up by 14 with a little more than 4 minutes to play.

Danjel Purifoy was the only player in double figures for Auburn, which shot 25.5% from the field. He had 10 points.

DEPAUL 79, NO. 5 BUTLER 66

CHICAGO — Paul Reed scored 23 points on 8-of-9 shooting, leading DePaul to the victory.

The Blue Demons (13-5, 1-4 Big East) knocked off a top-five team for the first time since beating No. 5 Kansas on Dec. 2, 2006. Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 20 points, and freshman Romeo Weems finished with 11.

Butler (15-3, 3-2) trailed by double digits for the entire second half of its second straight loss. Kamar Baldwin led the Bulldogs with 16 points, and Jordan Tucker had 13.

NO. 6 KANSAS 66, TEXAS 57

AUSTIN, Texas — Devon Dotson returned from a hip injury to score 21 points, including the final seven of the game for Kansas.

Dotson made a long 3-pointer with 2:49 to play, then closed out the victory with four straight free throws in the final 39 seconds.

Udoka Azubuike scored 17 points for Kansas (14-3, 4-1 Big 12), which closed the game with a 12-3 run.

Jericho Sims scored 20 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 2-3).

NO. 8 OREGON 64, WASHINGTON 61, OT

SEATTLE — Payton Pritchard hit his sixth 3-pointer of the game with 3.4 seconds left in overtime, lifting Oregon to the victory.

The Ducks (15-4, 4-2 Pac-12) avoided being swept on their trip north by rallying from a 48-32 deficit with 10:22 remaining in the second half. They handed Washington (12-7, 2-4) its third loss in four games.

Pritchard finished with 22 points on 7-of-16 shooting. Chandler Lawson added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Ducks, who rebounded from an ugly loss to Washington State on Thursday.

Isaiah Stewart led Washington with 25 points and 19 rebounds.

NO. 9 FLORIDA STATE 83, MIAMI 79, OT

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Florida State forced 24 turnovers, including three in a row in overtime, and rallied from a nine-point deficit in the final 4:33 of regulation to earn their ninth consecutive victory.

Sophomore Devin Vassell set a career high for the second consecutive game by leading Florida State with 23 points while adding 11 rebounds and five assists. His two free throws with six seconds left sealed the win.

M.J. Walker had 19 points for the Seminoles (16-2, 6-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Chris Lykes scored 24 points for the Hurricanes (10-7, 2-5). But Lykes also had six turnovers.

NO. 10 KENTUCKY 73, ARKANSAS 66

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Kentucky kept its composure after coach John Calipari was ejected, holding off Arkansas for the road win.

Nick Richards had 17 points and nine rebounds, leading a balanced effort for the Wildcats (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern Conference).

Mason Jones scored 19 points for Arkansas (14-3, 3-2), which has dropped nine straight in the series.

The game was tied at 44 with 8:19 left in the second half when Calipari became upset after forward EJ Montgomery was whistled for an offensive foul for an illegal screen. He received two technical fouls as the crowd cheered wildly.

Jones then made three free throws to give the Razorbacks their first lead since the opening minutes. But the Wildcats stepped up their defensive effort and put together a 17-2 run.

KANSAS STATE 84, NO. 12 WEST VIRGINIA 68

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Cartier Diarra scored 25 points and Xavier Sneed had 16, leading Kansas State to its first Big 12 win this season.

DaJuan Gordon scored a career-high 15 points for the Wildcats (8-9, 1-4), who shot 59% (29 for 49) from the field and led by as many as 23.

West Virginia (14-3, 3-2) committed 18 turnovers. Miles McBride and Chase Harler each scored 11 points, and Gabe Osabuohein had 10.

NO. 14 VILLANOVA 61, CONNECTICUT 55

PHILADELPHIA — Jermaine Samuels scored 19 points, powering Villanova ahead for good in a 61-55 win over Connecticut on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Samuels converted a three-point play with 2:51 left for a 52-51 lead and then buried a 3 with 31 seconds remaining for a four-point lead that clinched another tight one for the Wildcats (14-3).

The Huskies (10-7) kept it close against their pending Big East rival and attacked the paint with authority to offset a miserable effort from 3-point range (2 of 15). Christian Vital fought through the lane and tossed in a layup that brought the Huskies within two with 24 seconds left. But a full-court press on Villanova came up empty and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl sank two free throws to secure the Wildcats’ 10th win in 11 games.

Collin Gillespie scored 12 points and Villanova made 11 of 23 3-pointers.

Vital led the Huskies with 13 points and eight rebounds.

