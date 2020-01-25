Brittany Brewer had 24 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech (13-4, 2-4). Lexi Gordon had 18 points and Chrislyn Carr had 16.

NO. 3 UCONN 98, EAST CAROLINA 42

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Christyn Williams scored 26 points, Megan Walker had 15 points and 12 rebounds and UConn routed East Carolina.

Freshman Anna Makurat was 8 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with 24 points. The Huskies were 15 of 25 on 3-pointers.

UConn (18-1, 8-0) improved its record in American Athletic Conference regular-season and postseason games to 128-0. East Carolina (3-16, 0-6) lost its 12th straight game and dropped to 5-100 against ranked opponents.

Lashonda Monk had 17 points for the Pirates.

NO. 13 GONZAGA 78, LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 52

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jill Townsend scored a career-high 28 points and Gonzaga beat Loyola Marymount to extend its nation-best winning streak to 18 games.

Gonzaga (20-1, 9-0 West Coast Conference) is off to the best start in program history and is closing in on the program record of 23 straight wins set during the 2004-05 season.

Chelsey Gipson scored 14 points for the Lions (7-15, 3-6).

