Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points and looked to be in a fight with its closest pursuer in the conference. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.

Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

Both teams shot better than 50% in the first half and Baylor made seven 3-pointers, three times building leads of 10 points or more.

Texas came roaring out of halftime with a 13-4 run. Jones made a 3-pointer, Matt Coleman added another and Jones finished a breakaway with a dunk that put Texas ahead 47-45.

The Bears answered in a big way.

Mitchell started with a long jumper and Flagler and Matthew Mayer made consecutive 3-pointers. Two free throws by Jared Butler and consecutive driving baskets by Mitchell quickly had Baylor back up by 10 with 12 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: The Bears only attempted four free throws and made them all. Two came after Texas forward Greg Brown flushed a thunderous dunk but was hit with a technical. Instead of rallying the Longhorns, Jared Butler made his free throws and another quick basket put Baylor up by 10.

Texas: The Longhorns are having one of their best seasons in years but have lost three of their past four at home and likely won’t challenge Baylor in the Big 12. The Longhorns showed the rust of missed games and practices as Texas had little offensive punch outside of Jones and the defense collapsed late.

UP NEXT

Baylor hosts TCU on Saturday

Texas plays at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

