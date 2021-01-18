Kansas (10-4, 4-3) played for the first time since a 75-70 loss last Tuesday at Oklahoma State before the Jayhawks’ scheduled game Saturday was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in Iowa State’s program.
MaCio Teague added 13 points and Davion Mitchell 10 for the Bears.
Christian Braun had 14 of his 17 points for Kansas in the first half, while Ochai Agbaji had 13 of his 16 points after halftime.
ST. JOHN’S 74, NO. 23 UCONN 70
STORRS, Conn. — Posh Alexander scored 18 points to lead five St. John’s players in double figures in a win over UConn.
Marcellus Earlington scored 15 points and Julian Champagnie, the Big East’s leader scorer, had 10 of his 12 points in the second half. Rasheem Dunn scored 11 points and Dylan Addae-Wusu chipped in with 10 for the Red Storm (8-7, 3-6) who won for just the second time in five games.
R.J. Cole scored 18 points and Tyrese Martin had 14 for UConn (7-2, 4-2), which played its third consecutive game without leading scorer James Bouknight, who is recovering from elbow surgery.
___
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.