Cincinnati seeks an 8-0 record for a second straight season and just the fourth time in program history. ... Cincinnati is the only team in the country with a top-10 ranking in scoring (10th at 41.1 points per game) and scoring defense (tied for third at 14.6 ppg). ... Cincinnati is 38-6 since the start of 2018 and 16-1 since the start of 2020. The Bearcats’ only loss over the last 22 months came against Georgia in the 2020 Peach Bowl by a score of 24-21. ... Cincinnati’s defense ranks third nationally with 12 interceptions and seventh with 163.7 yards passing allowed. ... Cincinnati is the highest ranked opponent to ever play inside Tulane’s on-campus Yulman Stadium, which opened in 2014. ... The last time Tulane hosted a team ranked that high was No. 2 LSU in the Superdome in 2007. ... The last time the Green Wave played host to a top-five opponent on campus was in 1963 against fifth-ranked Mississippi in Tulane Stadium, which was demolished in late 1979. ... The Green Wave has never defeated a top-five team in the 128-year history of the program. ... Tulane has not defeated Cincinnati since 2002; the Bearcats have won three straight in the series since 2014.