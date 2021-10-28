Cincinnati is the only FBS team in the country that ranks in the Top 10 in scoring (10th at 41.1 per game) and scoring defense (tied for third at 14.6 per game). The Bearcats are 38-6 since the start of 2018 and are 16-1 since the start of 2020. Their only loss over the last 22 months was a 24-21 setback to Georgia in the 2020 Peach Bowl.