Higgins returned for the start of the second half.
The junior receiver leads the second-ranked Tigers with 1,082 yards and 13 touchdowns on 52 catches.
Clemson struggled without Higgins, trailing 16-0 midway through the second quarter before pulling within two by halftime.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.