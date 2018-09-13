Georgia Southern (2-0) at No. 2 Clemson (2-0), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Line: Clemson by 33½.

Series Record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia Southern will be looking for its first road nonconference win — along with one of the biggest upsets in program history — since joining the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2014. Clemson is seeking a crisp game in its last contest before starting Atlantic Coast Conference play.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts vs. Clemson’s defense: Werts has accounted for six touchdowns in the Eagles 2-0 start, tying the Eagles number of wins from all of last year. He’ll have his hands full with a Clemson front four that knocked Texas A&M passer Kellen Mond down 18 times last week.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Southern: RB Wesley Fields has had a strong start in the Eagles’ option attack this season, gaining 173 yards and a touchdown in 33 carries.

Clemson: WR Tee Higgins is a sophomore who leads the Tigers with 158 receiving yards and a per-catch average of 26.3 yards. His catch and run against Texas A&M made most weekend highlight packages.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Clemson enters as one of only five FBS teams with zero turnovers. Georgia Southern has just one. ... Georgia Southern is fourth in FBS rushing so far, gaining 326 yards per game. ... The Eagles have lost their past 11 nonconference road games since upsetting Florida at The Swamp 26-20 in 2013. ... Clemson has won its past 15 games in September since falling at Florida State 23-17 in 2014. ... Clemson has three players within 150 yards of gaining 1,000 rushing yards for their careers in QB Kelly Bryant (941) and tailbacks Tavien Feaster (913) and Travis Etienne (873). ... Werts is from South Carolina and is related to Chicago Cubs pitcher Carl Edwards Jr.

