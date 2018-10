Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1 SEC) at No. 2 Georgia (5-0, 3-0), 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network)

Line: Georgia by 28½

Series record: Georgia leads 56-20-2

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Georgia is trying to gain momentum for next week’s game at No. 5 LSU and remain unbeaten. The Bulldogs are looking to retain at least a share of the SEC East lead and remain in the hunt for their second straight College Football Playoff appearance. Vanderbilt is looking for its first win over a Top 25 team this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt WR Kalija Lipscomb vs. Georgia CB Deandre Baker. Lipscomb has SEC-leading totals of 43 catches for 480 yards and six touchdowns. Lipscomb had a career-high 174 yards on nine catches with two touchdowns in last week’s 31-27 win over Tennessee State and has at least nine catches in every game this season. Baker, a senior, is the top cover cornerback on Georgia’s defense which ranks No. 4 in SEC.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: QB Kyle Shurmur, a senior, ranks in the top three for yards, touchdowns and completions at Vandy. He is averaging 246.2 yards passing per game to rank third in the SEC. He has the added confidence from leading the Commodores to a stunning 17-16 win at Georgia in 2016 on homecoming.

Georgia: QB Justin Fields played a bigger role in last week’s 38-12 win over Tennessee as the freshman saw action in each of the final three quarters and ran for 45 yards and two touchdowns. Fields has a strong arm but his added threat as a runner makes him a dangerous complement to Jake Fromm, whose starting role is not in question.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia receivers coach Cortez Hamilton held same job at Vanderbilt from 2015-17. ... Vanderbilt lost its only SEC game at home to South Carolina 37-14. The Bulldogs won at South Carolina 41-17. ... Georgia is 20-4 against Vanderbilt in homecoming games. ... Georgia ran for 423 yards in 45-14 win at Vanderbilt in 2017. ... The Bulldogs are looking for their second 6-0 start in as many years. ... Georgia is on school-record scoring pace 43.2 points per game. The record is 37.8 in 2012. ... Georgia defense and special teams each has two touchdowns. ... Fromm is third in nation with 72.5 completion percentage.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.