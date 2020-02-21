TEAM LEADERSHIP: Filip Petrusev is averaging 17.5 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulldogs. Corey Kispert is also a primary contributor, producing 13.9 points per game. The Cougars have been led by Jake Toolson, who is averaging 15.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: TJ Haws has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Brigham Young field goals over the last three games. Haws has accounted for 19 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

FLOOR SPACING: Gonzaga’s Kispert has attempted 154 3-pointers and connected on 45.5 percent of them, and is 10 for 17 over the past three games.

TWO STREAKS: Gonzaga has won its last 10 road games, scoring 86.1 points and allowing 67.7 points during those contests. Brigham Young has won its last 12 home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 65.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Gonzaga has attempted 24.1 free throws per game this season, the eighth-highest rate in the country. Brigham Young has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.2 foul shots per game (ranked 288th, nationally).

