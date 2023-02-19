No. 2 Houston hosts Memphis, seeks 25th victory of season

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Memphis Tigers (20-6, 10-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (24-2, 12-1 AAC) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -13.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Cougars host the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 13-2 at home. Houston ranks second in the AAC shooting 35.9% from downtown, led by Ryan Elvin shooting 45.5% from 3-point range.

The Tigers are 10-3 in conference games. Memphis ranks sixth in the AAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.4.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Jarace Walker is averaging 11.4 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Houston.

Kendric Davis is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals. Williams is averaging 18.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 84.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

