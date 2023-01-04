No. 2 Houston puts home win streak on the line against SMU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (6-8, 1-0 AAC) at Houston Cougars (14-1, 2-0 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts SMU aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Cougars are 9-1 in home games. Houston leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 37.1 boards. J’wan Roberts leads the Cougars with 7.1 rebounds.

The Mustangs have gone 1-0 against AAC opponents. SMU has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars and Mustangs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Tramon Mark is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

Zach Nutall is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 14.4 points. Zhruic Phelps is averaging 18.4 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

