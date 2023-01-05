No. 2 Houston puts home win streak on the line against SMU

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SMU Mustangs (6-8, 1-0 AAC) at Houston Cougars (14-1, 2-0 AAC) Houston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -20; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Houston hosts SMU trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Cougars are 9-1 on their home court. Houston averages 9.9 turnovers per game and is 11- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mustangs are 1-0 against AAC opponents. SMU ranks eighth in the AAC giving up 70.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Cougars and Mustangs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging eight points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 15.9 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the past 10 games for Houston.

Zhruic Phelps is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Mustangs. Zach Nutall is averaging 14.4 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 72.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points per game.

Mustangs: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

