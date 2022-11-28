No. 2 Houston takes home win streak into matchup with Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (5-2) at Houston Cougars (6-0)
The Spartans have gone 1-2 away from home. Norfolk State averages 80.9 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Sasser is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17.0 points for the Cougars. Terrance Arceneaux is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Houston.
Joe Bryant Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Kris Bankston is averaging 13.0 points and 7.7 rebounds for Norfolk State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.