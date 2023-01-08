No. 2 Houston visits Cincinnati following Davenport's 22-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Cougars (15-1, 3-0 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (11-5, 2-1 AAC) Cincinnati; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9; over/under is 135 BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati plays the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Jeremiah Davenport scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 70-61 victory against the Wichita State Shockers. The Bearcats are 9-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is sixth in the AAC in team defense, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Cougars are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Houston is fourth in the AAC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 47.0%.

The Bearcats and Cougars match up Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Dejulius is scoring 15.5 points per game with 1.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 14.9 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

J’wan Roberts is averaging 9.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 37.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

