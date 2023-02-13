No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night.
Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.
NO. 22 IOWA STATE 66, NO. 17 TEXAS 61
AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and Iowa State snapped a three-game skid witha a win over Texas.
Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but missed two free throws at 1:45. Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.
Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15 from long distance.
Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak halted.
___
