No. 2 Indiana beats No. 13 Ohio State, winning streak at 12

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Mackenzie Holmes scored a career-high 33 points and Sara Scalia made six 3 pointers as No. 2 Indiana extended its winning streak to 12 games with an 83-59 win over No. 13 Ohio State on Monday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Hoosiers (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) shot 74% in the first half and never looked back, pulling away from Ohio State after the score knotted at 6.

Scalia scored 24 points, and Grace Berger added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Cotie McMahon’s 22 points led the Buckeyes (21-5, 10-5), who shot 46% from the field and 20% from 3-point distance.

NO. 22 IOWA STATE 66, NO. 17 TEXAS 61

AMES, Iowa — Ashley Joens scored 24 points, Emily Ryan had 12 points and eight assists and Iowa State snapped a three-game skid witha a win over Texas.

Joens completed a three-point play with 2:37 left to give Iowa State a 61-55 lead, but missed two free throws at 1:45. Texas took advantage when Rori Harmon sank a baseline jumper to make it 61-57. Iowa State had two chances at the other end following an offensive rebound and Denae Fritz made a 3-pointer from the corner for a seven-point lead. Joens added two free throws with 14.2 seconds left to seal it.

Lexi Donarski had 11 points and Fritz scored 10 for Iowa State (16-7, 8-5 Big 12). Donarski and Joens had three 3-pointers apiece as the Cyclones went 8 of 15 from long distance.

Harmon scored nine of her 19 points in the first quarter, and Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda added 10 points for Texas (20-7, 11-3), which saw its seven-game winning streak halted.

