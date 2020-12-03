KEY MATCHUP
QB Ian Book against s young opportunistic Syracuse defense. Book, who has completed 63% of his passes for 2,097 yards and 12 touchdowns and rushed for 412 yards and six more scores, has a school-best 237 consecutive passing attempts without an interception which came in the season opener against Duke. The Orange’s 3-5-5 defense, which last week started six freshmen, leads the nation in turnovers created with 22 (12 interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries). Sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones has a team-high four interceptions, forced three fumbles and recovered two.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Syracuse: WR Taj Harris. He has 50 receptions for 664 yards and five TDs, averaging 73.8 yards per game and 13.3 yards per catch. In last Saturday’s 36-29 home loss to North Carolina State, Harris had 13 receptions for 146 yards (both career highs) and one touchdown.
Notre Dame: RB Kyren Williams. He has 901 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 5.6 yards per carry. Williams had 124 rushing yards in last Friday’s 31-17 victory at North Carolina – his fifth 100-yard-plus performance of the season. He also has 21 receptions for 235 yards.
FACTS & FIGURES
Book, who is 29-3 as a starter, becomes Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback with a victory. … Notre Dame has won last three games in series, all under Kelly, whose 101 victories is second on the all-time list behind Knute Rockne’s 105. … Syracuse’s active roster is 71.6% composed of players in their first two years of eligibility, tied for fourth among FBS schools. … In 65 career attempts, Syracuse junior placekicker Andre Szmyt has made 56 field goals, three shy of school record.
___
More AP college football: http://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.