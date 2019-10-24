Auburn: DE Marlon Davidson had three tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in a victory over Arkansas last week. He leads Auburn this season with 8 ½ tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks, while his two forced fumbles are tied for a team-high.

Auburn has lost nine straight in Baton Rouge. ...The home team has won 16 of the last 19 in the series. ... Of the last 15 meetings, 10, including the past three, have been decided by seven or fewer points. ... Auburn ranks third nationally in forced fumbles with 11 and fumble recoveries with 10. ... Auburn is tied for ninth nationally in TDs rushing with 20, just five fewer than its total for all of 2018. ... Auburn’s average of 239.6 yards rushing per game ranks 11th nationally. ... LSU is 2-0 against top 10 opponents this season. ... LSU has scored 35-plus points in the first seven games of a season for the first time in school history. ... Of LSU’s 44 offensive possessions that produced touchdowns, 35 lasted less than three minutes.