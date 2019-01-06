Indiana forward Juwan Morgan (13) shoots against Michigan center Jon Teske (15) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. (Paul Sancya/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Charles Matthews scored 16 of his 18 points in the first half to help No. 2 Michigan build a double-digit lead and the undefeated Wolverines held on for a 74-63 victory over No. 21 Indiana on Sunday.

Jordan Poole also finished with 18 points for the Wolverines (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten). They are a victory away from matching the school’s best start, and joined No. 8 Michigan State as the two teams without a Big Ten loss four games into the 20-game conference schedule.

Juwan Morgan scored 25 points on 9-of-22 shooting for Indiana (12-3, 3-1). The Hoosiers won seven straight since losing at Duke.

NO. 16 MARQUETTE 70, XAVIER 52

MILWAUKEE — Markus Howard scored 26 points, Sacar Anim had 20 and Marquette beat Xavier to remain unbeaten at home.

The Golden Eagles (12-3, 1-1) bounced back from an 89-69 loss at St. John’s in their Big East opener on New Year’s Day. They improved to 11-0 at the new Fiserv Forum.

Naji Marshall had 21 points for Xavier (9-7, 1-2).

