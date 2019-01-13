Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) and forward Isaiah Livers (4) celebrate with center Jon Teske, right, after Teske made consecutive three-point baskets in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Northwestern at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich., Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (Tony Ding/Associated Press)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jon Teske scored all 17 of his points in the first half, and No. 2 Michigan is now off to its best start in program history after an 80-60 victory over Northwestern on Sunday night.

The Wolverines (17-0, 6-0 Big Ten) started 16-0 on two previous occasions, but this season’s team surpassed that by routing Northwestern. Zavier Simpson scored a career-high 24 points for Michigan, and Teske matched his own career high in scoring.

The 7-foot-1 Teske made three 3-pointers, plus a couple more midrange shots. Simpson — who entered the game shooting 29 percent from 3-point range — connected five times from beyond the arc.

Northwestern (10-7, 1-5) was without leading scorer Vic Law, who was out with a lower-body injury. Dererk Pardon scored 20 points for Northwestern.

Michigan also started 16-0 in 1985-86 and 2012-13. The Wolverines have matched the longest winning streak in school history. They won 17 in a row in 1985 before losing in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan and Virginia are the only unbeaten teams remaining in Division I.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 71, PENN STATE 56

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Nick Ward had 16 points and 11 rebounds to lead Michigan State past Penn State.

Matt McQuaid added 15 points and Cassius Winston chipped in 11 for the Spartans (15-2, 6-0 Big Ten), who have won 10 straight. They also beat the Nittany Lions (7-10, 0-6) for the 10th consecutive time.

Kenny Goins added 10 rebounds for the Spartans, who only trailed for 10 seconds and led by as many as 21 with 6:44 to play.

Lamar Stevens led Penn State (7-10, 0-6) with 20 points. Myles Dread, Josh Reaves and Mike Watkins all scored 11 points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.