Former walk-on Stetson Bennett is still Georgia ‘s starting QB despite a rough outing in the Southeastern Conference title game loss to Alabama. Bennett took over early in the season after JT Daniels was injured and never relinquished the job, throwing 24 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. ... Michigan has used two quarterbacks all season. Cade McNamara takes the vast majority of the snaps, but highly touted freshman J.J. McCarthy gets used a few times per game, often to take advantage of his mobility. ... Georgia is making its second playoff appearance under coach Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs won a semifinal at the Rose Bowl in overtime before losing the 2017 national title game in OT to Alabama. ... Michigan is making its first playoff appearance after winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004. ... Georgia is No. 1 in the country in scoring defense at 9.5 points allowed per game. Michigan is fourth at 16.1.