Notre Dame’s Jordan Nixon (0) drives for the ball next to Binghamton’s Rebecca Carmody (33) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in South Bend, Ind. (Robert Franklin/Associated Press)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marina Mabrey had 21 points and 10 assists, roommate Arike Ogunbowale had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 2 Notre Dame beat Binghamton 103-53 on Sunday.

Jackie Young also scored 21 points for the Irish (9-1), adding six rebounds and seven assists.

Ogunbowale became the fifth player to move over 2,000 career points under coach Muffet McGraw, who is now within three victories of 900 for her career, including 809 in 32 years at Notre Dame.

Jackie Shepard had 18 points on 8-for-8 shooting, and Brianna Turner finished with 14 points for the Irish.

Rebecca Carmody led the Bearcats (5-6) with 12 points and Lizzy Spindler had 10.

NO. 12 TEXAS 65, STETSON 46

AUSTIN, Texas — Danni Williams scored 15 points and No. 12 Texas overcame miserable long-range shooting to beat Stetson.

Williams took the first two 3-pointers, hitting the second early in the game, but then the Longhorns (8-2) proceeded to miss their next 16 attempts behind the arc before Williams connected again in the closing seconds of the third quarter. That produced a 44-32 lead and the Longhorns steadily pulled away.

Day’Neshia Banks had 14 points for the Hatters (2-7).

NO. 13 CALIFORNIA 69, UC SANTA BARBARA 45

BERKELEY, Calif. — Kristine Anigwe had 18 points and 16 rebounds and California beat UC Santa Barbara to improve to 9-0.

Anigwe had 11 offensive rebounds. The Golden Bears had a 44-34 edge in overall rebounding and outscored the Gauchos 38-16 in the paint.

Tal Sahar had 20 points — shooting 6 of 10 from 3-point range — for the Gauchos (2-8).

NO. 16 IOWA 83, NORTHERN IOWA 57

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Megan Gustafson scored 28 points with 12 rebounds for her 64th career double-double and ninth this season to help Iowa beat Northern Iowa.

Gustafson was 11 of 14 from the field. Kathleen Doyle added 13 points and seven assists for Iowa (8-2). The Hawkeyes won their fourth straight and improved to 6-0 at home.

Karli Rucker scored 13 points for the Panthers (5-4).

NO. 17 ARIZONA STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 51

LA CROSSE, Wis. — Sophia Elenga scored 12 points and Arizona State showed its depth and balance, beating Kansas State in the Battle by the Bluff on the Wisconsin-La Crosse campus.

Reili Richardson, Robbi Ryan and Kianna Ibis each scored 10 points to help the Sun Devils (8-2) push their winning streak to six games. Kayla Goth scored 19, and Peyton Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas State (7-3).

NO. 21 GONZAGA 70, MISSOURI STATE 67

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chandler Smith had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Zykera Rice added 13 points and eight and Gonzaga held off Missouri State.

The Bulldogs (10-1) have won six straight in the best start in school history.

Brice Calip had a career-high 20 points for Missouri State (1-7).

NO. 23 MICHIGAN STATE 74, HARTFORD 66

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Sidney Cooks scored a career-high 19 points and Michigan State used a 9-0 run in overtime to pull away from Hartford.

Victoria Gaines added 16 points with 11 rebounds to help the Spartans (9-1) win their sixth straight.

Jade Young led Hartford (5-6) with 18 points and Lindsey Abed had 16.

NO. 24 MIAMI 71, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 53

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — Emese Hof scored 20 points, and Beatrice Mompremier had 13 points and 14 rebounds in Miami’s victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

The Hurricanes (9-2) scored the first seven points and raced to a 15-2 lead.

Keyera Eaton had 15 points for UMES (2-8).

NO. 25 SOUTH CAROLINA 82, PURDUE 73, 2OT

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 19 points and had a career-high 15 rebounds and South Carolina outlasted Purdue.

Herbert Harrigan had a basket to start a 7-0 spurt that gave the Gamecocks (6-4) a 76-69 lead in the second overtime. Karissa McLaughlin scored 26 points for Purdue (7-4).

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.