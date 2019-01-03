Pittsburgh’s Danielle Garven (1) tries to shoot while defended by Notre Dame’s Jessica Shepard, left, and Arike Ogunbowale (24) during an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP) (Associated Press)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marina Mabrey scored 20 points, Arike Ogunbowale had 18 and No. 2 Notre Dame routed Pittsburgh 100-44 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

The Fighting Irish (13-1) rolled in their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. Ogunbowale reached double figures for her 35th straight game, and Mabrey added seven assists.

Notre Dame used two 21-0 runs in the first and second quarters to lead 60-14 at halftime and reached 100 or more points for the fifth time this season.

Jackie Young had 16 points to become Notre Dame’s fifth starter with 1,000 or more points. Notre Dame shot 52.3 percent and had 24 assists on 34 field goals while holding Pittsburgh (9-6, 0-1) to 26.6 percent (17 of 64) for the game. Jasmine Whitney led Pitt with nine points.

NO. 3 LOUISVILLE 73, NORTH CAROLINA 66

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jazmine Jones scored 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting, Arica Carter added 14 points and No. 3 Louisville beat North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

Louisville (13-0) led by 19 points late in the first half, but the Tar Heels (9-6) made it interesting with a couple third-quarter runs. Stephanie Watts’ layup with 38 second left in the quarter cut it to 55-47.

Janelle Bailey and Watts led the Tar Heels with 16 points apiece.

NO. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 93, ARKANSAS 69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Jordan Danberry scored a career-high 26 points and Mississippi State opened Southeastern Conference play with a victory over Arkansas.

Danberry, from Conway, Arkansas, transferred from the Razorbacks to the Bulldogs (13-1) as a sophomore. The senior guard scored 14 of her points in the first quarter and finished 11 of 21 from the field, topping her previous scoring mark of 20 points, against Washington last month.

Teaira McCowan added 16 points and 22 rebounds for Mississippi State.

Chelsea Dungee led Arkansas (11-4, 0-1) with 25 points.

NO. 9 N.C. STATE 63, DUKE 51

RALEIGH, N.C. — Grace Hunter scored 14 points and North Carolina State beat Duke in their Atlantic Coast Conference to match the best start in program history.

Aislinn Konig also had 14 points with four 3-pointers, and Erika Cassell and Elissa Cunane finished with 11 points apiece, with Cunane scoring seven straight points in the final 3 minutes. That helped the Wolfpack (14-0) join late Hall of Famer Kay Yow’s 1999-2000 team as the only ones at the school to begin a season with 14 straight wins.

Haley Gorecki scored 19 points and Mikayla Boykin finished with 13 for the Blue Devils (8-5).

NO. 10 TENNESSEE 78, AUBURN 69

AUBURN, Ala. — Meme Jackson scored 27 points and Rennia Davis had 23 points and 14 rebounds in Tennessee’s victory over Auburn in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams.

The Lady Vols (12-1) took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, watched it slip away and then took control again. The Tigers (12-2) came in riding a nine-game winning streak and flirted with the upset into the final minutes. Unique Thompson led the Tigers with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

NO. 14 SYRACUSE 84, CLEMSON 75

CLEMSON, S.C. — Miranda Drummond had 23 points on 6-of-9 shooting and Gabrielle Cooper added 22 points to help Syracuse beat Clemson in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener.

Drummond made five 3-pointers, and Cooper hit seven. The Orange (12-2) were 16 of 38 on 3-pointers.

Kobi Thornton led Clemson (9-5) with 20 points.

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 77, VANDERBILT 55

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, Maci Morris added 14 and Kentucky rolled past tVanderbilt in the Southeastern Conference opener for both schools.

The Wildcats (14-1) won their fifth straight and improved to 11-0 at home.

Cierra Walker had 17 points for Vanderbilt (5-9).

