Oregon’s Erin Boley, left, passes the ball under pressure from Southern California’s Asiah Jones during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch/Associated Press)

EUGENE, Ore. — Sabrina Ionescu recorded her NCAA-record 17th triple-double, Erin Boley had a career-high 32 points and No. 2 Oregon snapped a two-game losing streak by racing past Southern California 96-78 on Sunday.

Ionescu finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists to lead the Ducks (25-3, 14-2 Pac-12). It also was her seventh triple-double of the season, another NCAA record.

Ruthy Hebard, playing with a brace on her right leg, added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench after missing one game with a knee injury.

Boley had 22 points in the second half on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. The sophomore transfer from Notre Dame was 11 of 18 overall and 8 of 11 from the arc.

Oregon broke open the game with a 14-5 run to end the third quarter, capped by Ionescu’s 10th assist for the triple-double on Taylor Chavez’s 3-pointer for a 71-53 lead. In the second half, the Ducks shot 62.5 percent, made 10 of 13 from the arc and scored 56 points.

Mariya Moore had 30 points to lead the Trojans (15-12, 5-11). Aliyah Mazyck added 19 and Minyon Moore 11.

After a red-hot first quarter ended with USC up 27-25 behind Mariya Moore’s 11 points, the Trojans missed their first 10 shots of the second period as Oregon opened a 38-28 lead. USC then closed out the half on an 8-2 run to trail 40-36.

BIG PICTURE

USC finished the month 4-5 with three consecutive losses to Top 10 teams. The Trojans close out their Pac-12 schedule at home against Colorado and Utah, against whom they split two weeks ago.

Oregon stopped its skid with big performances from its two stars and 3-point sharpshooter Boley. Two weeks after a 40-point dismantling of Stanford on the road, the Ducks now need a strong Pac-12 finish not only to claim a second straight regular-season title but to keep the NCAA selection committee impressed.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts Colorado on Friday night.

Oregon: At Arizona on Friday night.

