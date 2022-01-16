The Cardinal used an early 9-0 run to take the lead for good.
Utah freshman Jenna Johnson scored 15 points and Gianna Kneepkens added 10 for the Utes (8-4, 0-1).
BIG PICTURE
Stanford: After arguably their worst first half performance of the season, the Cardinal settled into their offense and shot a scorching 53.1% from the field and 53.8% from three to outscore Utah 53-36 in the second half.
Utah: Despite a stellar first half and leading the No. 2 team in the country by seven, Utah’s offense failed to keep up as they shot just 41% from the field and were heavily outscored late, unable to convert a field goal over the final 2:38.
UP NEXT
Stanford: hosts Cal on Friday.
Utah: visits Arizona on Friday.
