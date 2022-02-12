The Cardinal weren’t as crisp as usual offensively, but made up for it with a defense that forced 20 turnovers leading to 22 points.

Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season.

Brink, who enrolled at Stanford the year the defensive streak began, helped anchor the Cardinal’s effort against the Utes. She tied her career-high with six blocks, giving her 141 for her career, which ranks ninth in school history.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah (14-8, 5-5). The Utes had won four straight.

Hull and Jones kept Stanford’s offense moving.

Hull had eight points as part of a 20-5 run in the second quarter, then scored the final five points of the third, giving the Cardinal a 67-50 lead.

Jones had five straight in the fourth to push Stanford’s lead to 21 points, and Lacie Hull hit a 3-pointer to make it 85-55.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes were game early, but fell to 0-5 against ranked teams this season. After scoring 91 points against USC two nights earlier, Utah couldn’t get much going and had only two players reach double figures.

Story continues below advertisement

Stanford: It wasn’t pretty offensively, but Tara VanDerveer’s club does what it does best: win. The Cardinal had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and outscored the Utes 13-1 in fast-break points. Stanford is 29-1 all-time against Utah.

UP NEXT

Utah: Plays at California on Sunday. The teams had their game in January postponed due to COVID issues within Cal’s program.

Stanford: Hosts Colorado on Sunday.

___