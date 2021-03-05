Khayla Pointer had 26 points for LSU (9-13).
NO. 5 LOUISVILLE 65, WAKE FOREST 53
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Freshman Hailey Van Lith scored a season-high 24 points and Louisville beat Wake Forest in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament quarterfinals.
Van Lith made 9 of 15 shots and hit 6 of 10 3-pointers for the Cardinals (22-2). They will face Syracuse on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Ivana Raca had 13 points for Wake Forest (12-12).
NO. 16 GEORGIA 78, NO. 17 KENTUCKY 6
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Jenna Staiti and Maya Caldwell scored 20 points each and Georgia beat Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals.
Georgia (19-5) has won six of its last seven games.
Rhyne Howard had 33 points for Kentucky (17-8).
