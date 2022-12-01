No. 2 Texas hosts Nembhard and No. 7 Creighton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Creighton Bluejays (6-1) at Texas Longhorns (5-0) Austin, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas -6.5; over/under is 141 BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Creighton visits the No. 2 Texas Longhorns after Ryan Nembhard scored 20 points in Creighton’s 81-79 loss to the Arizona Wildcats. The Longhorns are 4-0 in home games. Texas averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bluejays play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Creighton scores 83.9 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 56.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 12 points and 9.3 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for Creighton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article