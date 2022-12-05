No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0) New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Texas Longhorns play the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. The Longhorns have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. Texas is ninth in the Big 12 shooting 28.9% from downtown, led by Alex Anamekwe shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas.

Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

