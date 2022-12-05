No. 2 Texas Longhorns and the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini play in New York City, New York

Illinois Fighting Illini (6-2, 0-1 Big Ten) vs. Texas Longhorns (6-0)
The Fighting Illini are 6-1 in non-conference play. Illinois ranks fourth in the Big Ten allowing 60.5 points while holding opponents to 37.5% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter is shooting 54.4% and averaging 16.0 points for the Longhorns. Marcus Carr is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for Texas.
Terrence Shannon Jr. is averaging 19.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Dain Dainja is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds for Illinois.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.