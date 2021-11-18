North Florida: The Ospreys went 0-5 on their season-opening trip while playing five games in nine days. They lost by 15 points at Texas Tech, by 18 points at Texas A&M, by 14 points at Grand Canyon and by nine points at Arizona State before hitting LA. Their challenges aren’t over, either. They visit No. 13 Kentucky on Nov. 26 and No. 24 Florida on Dec. 8. “We’re finally going home,” Driscoll said. “The good news is we have to play Kentucky next week.”