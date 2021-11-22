Bellarmine (0-5) lost in double digits for the fourth time in five games and is coming off consecutive losses against the nation’s top two teams. The Knights lost 92-50 at Gonzaga on Friday.
Dylan Penn led Bellarmine with 19 points and seven rebounds, while CJ Fleming had 12 points and made two 3-pointers.
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: The gap in talent was evident with the Bruins despite their shooting struggles. UCLA started the game shooting 2 of 10 from the floor, but both makes were 3-pointers from Juzang. Bellarmine had a 2 for 14 stretch during a 16-2 UCLA run midway through the first half.
Bellarmine: The “no-dribble” offense has been tested early this season. The Knights have played three teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season (UCLA, Gonzaga, No. 3 Purdue) and one that played in the NIT (Saint Mary’s).
UP NEXT
UCLA: Will face No. 1 Gonzaga on Tuesday night.
Bellarmine: Plays Central Michigan on Tuesday.
