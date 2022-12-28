The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
No. 2 UConn takes on Villanova, aims for 10th straight home win

December 28, 2022 at 2:50 a.m. EST

Villanova Wildcats (7-5, 1-0 Big East) at UConn Huskies (13-0, 2-0 Big East)

Hartford, Connecticut; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UConn -12.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UConn will try to keep its nine-game home win streak intact when the Huskies play Villanova.

The Huskies have gone 8-0 in home games. UConn scores 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 25.0 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 1-0 against Big East opponents. Villanova is 0-2 in one-possession games.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Sanogo is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Huskies. Jordan Hawkins is averaging 12.1 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for UConn.

Eric Dixon is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Wildcats. Caleb Daniels is averaging 15.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 83.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

