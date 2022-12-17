No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers host No. 5 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (10-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC)
The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Houston averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 24.5 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.0% for Virginia.
Jamal Shead is averaging 7.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.