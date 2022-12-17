No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers host No. 5 Houston Cougars

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Houston Cougars (10-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia -2.5; over/under is 113 BOTTOM LINE: The No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers face the No. 5 Houston Cougars. The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 at home. Virginia is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars are 1-0 in road games. Houston averages 73.9 points and has outscored opponents by 24.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kihei Clark is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Jayden Gardner is averaging 11.6 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 53.0% for Virginia.

Jamal Shead is averaging 7.5 points, 5.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article