No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers play the No. 5 Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (10-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-0, 1-0 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: The No. 5 Houston Cougars face the No. 2 Virginia Cavaliers. The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 in home games. Virginia averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game. The Cougars have gone 1-0 away from home. Houston is fifth in the AAC with 13.9 assists per game led by Jamal Shead averaging 5.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armaan Franklin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Jayden Gardner is shooting 53.0% and averaging 11.6 points for Virginia.

Marcus Sasser averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Jarace Walker is shooting 48.3% and averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

