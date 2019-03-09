Virginia center Jack Salt (33) holds the net after a victory over Louisville after an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, March 9, 2019. (Steve Helber/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Ty Jerome scored 24 points, including the go-ahead free throw with 5:34 remaining, and No. 2 Virginia held off Louisville 73-68 on Saturday to wrap up the top seed in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Kyle Guy added 13 points and Jay Huff also made huge contributions at both ends to help Virginia (28-2, 16-2) win its eighth in a row.

The Cavaliers will head to Charlotte, North Carolina, as the top seed and with a double-bye for the fourth time in the last six years. No. 3 North Carolina had a chance to tie for the top spot when it faced No. 4 Duke later Saturday, but the Cavaliers hold the tiebreaker by virtue of their 69-61 victory at UNC on Feb. 11.

Jordan Nwora scored 19 points for the Cardinals (19-12, 10-8).

AUBURN 84, NO. 5 TENNESSEE 80

AUBURN, Ala. — Jared Harper made four straight free throws over the final 31 seconds to help Auburn beat Tennessee in its regular-season finale.

Chuma Okeke led Auburn (22-9, 11-7 Southeastern Conference) with 22 points.

Grant Williams had 25 points and nine rebounds for the Vols (27-4, 15-3). They could have clinched at least a share of the SEC regular-season title with a victory but now need No. 10 LSU to lose to Vanderbilt.

NO. 6 KENTUCKY 66, FLORIDA 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Tyler Herro scored 16 points and led a big second-half run that helped Kentucky overcome Florida.

The Wildcats (26-5, 15-3 Southeastern Conference) went back and forth with the Gators (17-14, 9-9) early in the second half and trailed 40-39 with 13:46 remaining. Herro had six points during a 15-2 spree, hitting a couple of shots in the lane and adding two free throws, to give Kentucky a 54-42 advantage. The Wildcats capped the seven-minute burst by scoring 10 straight points.

PJ Washington added 15 points for Kentucky. Kevarrius Hayes had 19 points for Florida.

NO. 8 TEXAS TECH 80, IOWA STATE 73

AMES, Iowa — Jarrett Culver scored a career-high 31 points, Davide Moretti added 20 and Texas Tech beat Iowa State to wrap up its first Big 12 regular-season title.

Matt Mooney added 13 points for the Red Raiders (26-5, 14-4 Big 12), winners of nine straight heading into the postseason. Their last league crown came in the defunct Southwestern Conference in 1996.

Lindell Wigginton and Marial Shayok each scored 17 points for the Cyclones (20-11, 9-9).

NO. 11 PURDUE 70, NORTHWESTERN 57

EVANSTON, Ill. — Carsen Edwards scored 21 points and Purdue clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season championship.

The Boilermakers (23-8, 16-4) secured the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament in Chicago and a share of their second regular-season title in three years. They came in tied with Michigan State and Michigan, who played each other Saturday night.

A.J. Turner scored 14 points for the last-place Wildcats (13-18, 4-16). Vic Law had 13 before getting carried off the court with an apparent leg injury in the second half.

NO. 14 FLORIDA STATE 65, WAKE FOREST 57

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Trent Forrest scored 11 points and Florida State reeled off 18 straight points in the second half.

The Seminoles (25-6, 13-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) have won 12 of their last 13 games.

Brandon Childress scored 13 points for the Demon Deacons (11-19, 4-14).

GEORGETOWN 86, NO. 16 MARQUETTE 84

MILWAUKEE — James Akinjo scored 25 points, Mac McClung added 23 and Georgetown beat Marquette, the Golden Eagles’ fourth straight loss to close the regular season.

Jamorko Pickett and Jessie Govan each added 10 points for the Hoyas (18-13, 9-9 Big East)

Markus Howard led Marquette (23-8, 12-6) with 28 points, and Joey Hauser added 16. The Golden Eagles missed a chance to tie Villanova for the conference title.

NO. 22 WOFFORD 99, VMI 72

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Nathan Hoover scored 17 points and Wofford extended its school-record winning streak to 18 games, beating VMI in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference Tournament.

Fletcher Magee, the Southern Conference Player of the Year, was limited to 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting for Wofford (27-4). He made two 3-pointers, moving within 13 of breaking the NCAA Division I record of 504 career 3s held by Travis Bader of Oakland.

Wofford will face ETSU in semifinals.

Bubba Parham led the Keydets (11-21) with 22 points.

SETON HALL 79, NO. 23 VILLANOVA 75

NEWARK, N.J. — Myles Powell scored 20 points, Myles Cale added 19 and Seton Hall upset Villanova, three days after knocking off No. 16 Marquette to revive its chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament.

Seton Hall (18-12, 9-9), picked to finish eighth in the 10-team conference in the preseason poll, has exceeded all expectations playing with lone senior Michael Nzei. Jared Rhoden had a career-high 15 points.

Villanova (22-9, 13-5) came into the game needing a win to clinch its fifth outright title in six years. Despite the loss, the Wildcats won the crown and the No. 1 seed in next week’s tournament when Georgetown beat Marquette.

Collin Gillespie had 22 points for Villanova.

TEMPLE 67, NO. 25 CENTRAL FLORIDA 62

PHILADELPHIA — Shizz Alston Jr. scored 21 points, Justyn Hamilton tied a career high with 13 and Temple beat Central Florida in Owls coach Fran Dunphy’s final home game before he steps down at the end of the season.

Quinton Rose broke a 52-all tie with a highlight-reel slam over Dayon Griffin with 4:12 remaining. Rose scored nine of his 11 points in the second half for the Owls (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference).

Aubrey Dawkins led UCF (23-7, 13-5) with a career-high 36 points.

